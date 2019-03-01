DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a Deerfield Beach man who works at a gym in Boca Raton after they allegedly found child pornography on his computer.

Thirty-seven-year-old Hassan Zawad was charged with nine counts of possessing and compiling child pornography when he appeared in bond court, Friday.

Hours earlier, Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives took him into custody at his home.

Detectives said they found a number of explicit videos and images on his computer that showed boys between the ages of 7 and 13 engaging in sexual acts with other boys or men.

Officials said Zawad has been working as an instructor at Twister Gymnastics of Boca Raton for more than a year.

Investigators said they are concerned there may be local victims.

If you have any information about Zawad that could help detectives, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.