Boca Raton delivery man charged with murder after allegedly killing customer

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A delivery man appeared in court after he allegedly murdered a customer in Boca Raton.

Jorge Dupre Lochazo, 21, is accused of murdering a customer while delivering a washer and dryer, Monday morning.

Lochazo and his partner, who were subcontracted through Best Buy, arrived at the home to make their delivery.

“They removed the old washer and dryer, installed the new washer and dryer, and the driver, who was the head of the team, was receiving a number of phone calls from the home office,” said Boca Raton Police spokesperson Mark Economou, “so he said he was gonna go outside and return the phone calls while his partner showed the woman how to use the new washer and dryer.”

Lochazo stayed behind with the victim, who was later identified as 75-year-old Evelyn Udell.

According to police, the driver heard screams coming from the home and rushed back in.

“And [he] saw the woman on the ground against the washer and dryer unconscious and bleeding,” said Economou.

The driver then went outside and called 911.

“Fire rescue arrived on scene,” said Economou. “When they arrived on scene and went inside, they found the woman not only with a head injury and unconscious, but on fire.”

According to police, Lochazo told them he doused Udell with acetone and set the blaze. It remains unclear what sparked the blaze.

Lochazo then jumped in the van and left his partner behind, but police said they caught up with him minutes later.

Police said Lochazo had ingested cocaine and smoked marijuana through a vape earlier in the day, but police said he did not give a motive.

Best Buy released the following statement:

“We are profoundly sorry and offer our deepest sympathies to our customer and her family. Beyond working with law enforcement in any way we can, we have suspended our relationship with the small, local company that was subcontracted to deliver to the customer’s home.”

The store also closed its Boca Raton location for the day.

Udell, a wife and mother, succumbed to her injuries, Tuesday afternoon.

“Was it a fight? Was it a robbery? Was it something else that happened? We don’t know. That’s the answer we need to find out,” said Economou.

Lochazo has been charged with first-degree murder.

