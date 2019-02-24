Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance raises funds for Boys and Girls Club of Broward

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - This year’s annual Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance raised money for the Boys and Girls Club of Broward County.

The charity event on Saturday was founded by philanthropists and auto magnates Rick and Rita Case.

“For 13 years, this event has continued to grow, the Concourse d’Elegance. We are right up there at the top of the concourses in the U.S. We’re matching up there with Pebble Beach. That’s our goal, to be as great as Pebble Beach,” said Rita. “The money that we’re raising for the Boys and Girls Club of Broward County continues to grow from this event.”

The event benefits more than 1,200 at-risk youth who belong to the Boys and Girls Club.

Local race car driver Ryan Hunter-Reay and car dealership owner Rick Hendrick were honored with lifetime achievement awards at the event.

Former Tonight Show host Jay Leno was this year’s special guest.

Now in its 13th year, the event has raised more than $10 million.

The Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance continues Sunday with a full day event at the Boca Raton Resort and Club.

