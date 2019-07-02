Boca Raton Airport temporarily closed after small plane skids off runway

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane skidded off a runway at the Boca Raton Airport, causing a temporary closure of the airport.

An airport spokesperson told WPTV the two-engine plane was coming in for landing when it veered off the runway and crashed into a fence on Tuesday morning.

One person was on board but was not injured, according to airport officials.

The airport remains closed as crews investigate the crash.

