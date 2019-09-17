Boca Raton Airport small plane crash caused by engine failure, officials say

(WSVN) - New details have come to light about a small plane crash at the Boca Raton Airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the aircraft’s engine lost power immediately after take off.

The crash happened last Wednesday.

The pilot hit some trees while trying to make an emergency landing, then smashed into a fence.

Two people, including the pilot, were on board.

The pilot walked away with minor injuries.

The passenger suffered serious injuries.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.