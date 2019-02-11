Bobcat chases squirrel above above Florida patio

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WSVN) — A bobcat chasing a squirrel on top of a patio screen is one of the most Florida things you will see.

And that’s exactly what Punta Gordon resident Michelle Kloese woke up to Sunday morning.

“Woke up to a bobcat chasing a squirrel on our lanai screen!” Kloese wrote in the video’s caption on Facebook.

The video shows the feline chasing the squirrel on the screen, before the squirrel jumps off and runs up a tree.

The bobcat chases the squirrel but the bobcat eventually walks away defeated after the squirrel escapes into the high branches of the tree.

