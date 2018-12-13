Boaters work on final touches ahead of Winterfest Boat Parade

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade is just days away, and participants are putting their final touches on their boats.

Participants are getting ready to put on a show for South Florida residents in South Florida, Saturday, and participants said the spectacle along the Intracoastal Waterway will not disappoint.

Many boats will be on hand, including The Caprice, which is sponsored by the Galleria Mall. The vessel will carry two massive 25-foot reindeer seen hanging outside the mall’s entrance during the holidays.

“We look forward to it every year,” said Patrick Brandano, vice president of Brandano Displays. “We’ve been doing it now for six or seven years with the same group of people. It’s a lot of fun.”

The theme for 2018 is the ’80s.

Grandstand tickets are still available.

