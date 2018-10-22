FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fishing trip off Fort Lauderdale gave a group of boaters a whale of a tale to take home.

Cellphone video recorded over the weekend captured a massive whale swimming next to a boat. The crew said they were fishing 17 miles out when they noticed the marine mammal surrounded by dolphins.

The whale swam alongside their boat for several minutes before giving them a final tail wave.

