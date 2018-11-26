Boaters rescued after vessel sinks off Haulover Inlet

HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of boaters were rescued after their boat began to sink just north of the Haulover Inlet.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene, about a mile off shore, at around 7 p.m.

According to officials, upon locating the sinking vessel, crews spotted a good Samaritan assisting three boaters. The boaters were then brought onto the fireboat to be taken back to dry land.

No injuries were reported.

