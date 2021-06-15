NEAR MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – Some South Florida boaters threw a lifeline to some Cuban refugees spotted 14 miles off Miami Beach.

The boaters were enjoying a day out on the water over the weekend when they spotted a couple of people on a vessel that looked homemade.

The boaters decided to help the refugees by throwing them bottles of water and food.

The refugees said they have been at sea for seven days.

