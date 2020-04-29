Boaters acclimating to new normal on the water

MIAMI (WSVN) - Boaters in Miami are having to get used to a new normal on the water.

Alfredo Lara said, “No work, you know? I’m desperate. Just for mental health’s sake, I’ve got to get out on the water.”

The number of people allowed on board boats depends on the size.

Vessels less than 25 feet long are allowed to carry a maximum of four people.

Miami-Dade Police officers are out on the waters, looking for violators.

Miami-Dade Police Marine Patrol Sgt. James Barret said, “First, we’re going to warn them and educate them, but these are criminal offenses. If you violate the mayor’s order, you could be placed under arrest.”

Just like social distancing needs to be practiced on land, it needs to be done on the water as well.

In both Miami-Dade and Broward counties, all vessels have to stay at least 50 feet away from each other.

Barret said, “Whether you’re tied up or whether you’re drifting or anyway where more than one boat is together, that’s illegal.”

One man standing on a dock said, “It’s freedom. It feels great.”

While county-run marinas are open, city-run marinas remain closed.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.