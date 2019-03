MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials said a boater was checked for injuries after a boating accident in Miami.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the accident near Government Cut just after midnight, Friday.

When rescuers arrived on scene, they found the victim standing on the jetty.

MDFR divers brought the victim on board to take back to shore.

