Boater thrown overboard, injured trying to stop runaway dinghy near PortMiami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A boater was thrown overboard and injured when he tried to stop his runaway dinghy near PortMiami.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the area near Dodge Island, south of the port, at around 6 p.m., Monday.

A good Samaritan picked up the man from the water.

Crews used a rope to stop the propeller on the runaway boat, which was captured on video spinning in a tight circle.

The man was treated for the injuries he suffered while trying to stop the vessel himself.

