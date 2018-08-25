KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of a man who went overboard from his sailboat off Key Biscayne while out in rough weather.

The victim and another man were boating in stormy weather near Bear Cut, Saturday afternoon. After the boater went into the water, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a mayday call within minutes.

The overboard sailor drifted nearly a quarter of mile in his life jacket on before being found.

