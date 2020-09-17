Boater remains missing after crash at Haulover Beach

HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a missing boater at Haulover Beach.

U.S. Coast Guard officials received a distress call at around 2 a.m. Thursday that three people were on a boat when it struck the Haulover sandbar.

All three boaters were thrown into the water from the impact of the crash.

The U.S. Coast Guard recovered two of the boaters who are said to be OK.

The third boater, a 27-year-old male, remains missing hours later.

He was reportedly wearing a red and gray tank top at the time of the incident.

