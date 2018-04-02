Boater missing off Miami Beach confirmed dead

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have announced that a man they were searching for on Sunday has since died.

Officials said the man somehow was trapped underneath a yacht off Miami Beach. They were searching for the man on Sunday night and confirmed Monday afternoon that he has died.

The vessel is owned by a company that charters boats for private parties and day trips.

Officials have not released his identity.

