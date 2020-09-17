Boater missing after crash at Haulover Beach

HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a missing boater at Haulover Beach.

U.S. Coast Guard officials received a distress call at around 2 a.m. Thursday that three people were on a boat when it struck the Haulover sandbar.

All three boaters were thrown into the water from the impact of the crash.

The U.S. Coast Guard recovered two of the boaters who are said to be OK.

Police have not revealed their identities but said one was a woman.

The third boater, a 27-year-old male, remains missing hours after the crash.

The search was suspended for some time overnight Thursday but picked back up when the sun came out.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where a Miami-Dade Fireboat, helicopter and a Miami-Dade Police boat could be seen assisting in the search for the missing boater as well.

The search has also brought out a drone, divers, other boats and personal watercrafts to help find the man.

“The problem here is the current, the tides,” said Sergio Papatolios with Haulover Point Marine Store. “They change so fast.”

Papatolios said when he came into work at around 6 a.m., he saw the USCG searching the water and what he believed to be one of the victims sitting by the docks.

“She was in shock, so she couldn’t answer questions really,” he said. “She was talking with the Coast Guards, but when we went to offer her some water or something she wouldn’t talk. She was in shock.”

The missing boater was reportedly wearing a red and gray tank top at the time of the incident.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is now investigating.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.