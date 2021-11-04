(WSVN) - After a week-long search for him, a boater has been found safe.

Ward Stogdill, 52, hadn’t been heard from since Oct.28, after he took off sailing from the Florida Keys.

The Coast Guard found Stogdill aboard his 30-foot sailboat safe and sound near the Bahamas, Thursday.

His sister said he was blown off course, and he had no idea they were searching for him.

