Boat valued at $16K stolen from SW Miami-Dade home while family slept

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Southwest Miami-Dade family is reeling after a thief stole their boat from their front yard in broad daylight, all while family members were sleeping inside.

Mavis Gonzalez said Friday morning’s swift steal has left her and her loved ones shaken.

I was in shock, I don’t believe it,” she said. “I call my son and everybody. We call the police, we make a report. That’s incredible. that that happened to us.”

Gonzalez said the beloved family boat, named “Reel Suite,” was in the front of their home, near Southwest 178th Street and 113th Court.

The family typically keeps it hidden behind the home’s fence, but during the sunny summer months, they often go on fishing trips often, so they leave the vessel in the front yard.

Surveillance video shows the bandit casually hooking the blue and white boat to his truck and taking off a few minutes later.

“He was by himself, smoking a cigarette, like he’s the owner of the boat,” said Gonzalez.

The theft unfolded while Gonzalez’s daughter-in-law, Kelly Sanchez, who is four months pregnant, was inside sleeping with her 4-year-old son.

“When I went to go get the mail, I saw that the boat wasn’t here, the boat was gone,” said Sanchez.

Now the family hopes someone can identify the man in the video. The theft has also left Gonzalez concerned as to how a crime like that could happen outside her house with her loved ones inside.

According to Gonzalez, Reel Suite costs about $16,000 and is uninsured.

If you have any information on this boat theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

