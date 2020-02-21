Boat sinks after catching fire in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat has sunk after it caught fire on a Fort Lauderdale canal.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Southwest Fifth Court and 14th Avenue just before noon, Friday.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene where heavy gray smoke could be seen billowing from the charred vessel.

Multiple firefighters were seen hosing the boat with water as they stood on a dock.

No one was hurt, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.