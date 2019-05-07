Boat found abandoned next to bridge in North Bay Village

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat that had drifted away was found next to a bridge in North Bay Village.

The vessel was discovered bobbing against a bridge next to the Pelican Harbor Marina, Tuesday.

It appears the small boat may have floated away because of bad weather.

7News cameras captured officers from North Bay Village Police and Indian Creek Police trying to move the vessel.

No passengers were on board the boat.

