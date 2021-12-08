A 48-foot sea ride is getting all dressed up for the holidays, as a self-described “Winterfest maniac” get her vessel ready to set sail this weekend on a special anniversary.

Speaking with 7News on Tuesday, boat decorator Cookie Marovich pointed out the significance of this year’s Seminole Hard Rick Winterfest Boat Parade.

“It’s the 50th anniversary for the Hard Rock, and it’s the 50th anniversary for Winterfest, so it’s the golden anniversary, so hence, our boat has a lot of gold on it,” she said.

This boat’s theme is “We Will Rock You.” It’s pretty difficult to miss.

Once finished, the vessel will have 30,000 lights, over 100 lights on each note alone.

“[I look forward to] seeing the crowds go crazy over your boat when your boat goes by, and you’ve got a great siren song, and you can raise everybody off their feet on the sidelines,” she said. “Winterfest is the biggest event in Florida, and the parade is magnificent.”

Marovich is a boat decorating professional.

“This was ‘Christmas Under the Sea,’ and I had bubble machines, I had mermaids. This was my last boat that I did; our theme song was ‘It’s Raining Men,'” she said. “I had gingerbread men on light synchronizers falling from the tuna tower.”

She decorated and competed for years, then went into retirement for 18 years.

That was, until her friend Victor Bruzzone asked for help as a first-time participant.

“It was always a dream to be in it. I didn’t even know that there was a competition, I just found out now,” said Bruzzone, “so now were hoping to win, but for me it’s all about being in it.”

“It’s something I’ve really missed. I went into mourning for 18 years over the boat parade. Watching it broke my heart,” said Marovich, “so now I’m back in it and happy again.”

She said she is happy to be doing something she loves on the water and with her friends during the happiest time of the year.

“We have a lot of first-timers on the boat, that have never been on a boat in Winterfest. I’m excited to see their expressions and their excitement and to see the excitement of the crowds on the side,” said Marovich.

If you’d like to enter your boat or buy tickets, click here.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

The Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade

Saturday, Dec. 11. 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

512 NE 3rd Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

