Boat-car hybrid spotted driving down Florida road

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WSVN) — A very unique vehicle was spotted heading down the street in Pasco County.

Joe Bock was driving down U.S. 19 in New Port Richey when he spotted two people in a boat-car hybrid traveling down the road.

Along with the two passengers was a dog wearing a life vest and what looked like two fake animatronic alligators perched inside.

“Crazy boat driving down the road in Florida,” Bock wrote on his Suds Up YouTube page. “Die hard boater…now I’ve seen it all.”

