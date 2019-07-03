Boa constrictor found in grass along Pembroke Pines road

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7-foot boa constrictor was found in the grass next to a road in Pembroke Pines.

The reptile was found in the area of Northwest 184th Avenue and 17th Street and monitored by officers until licensed trappers arrived on scene.

The animal was safely removed but due to it being an invasive species, it cannot be released into the wild.

Officials said they will release the boa constrictor to a sanctuary or proper home.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department wants to remind pet owners that it is illegal and inhumane to release animals into the wild.

