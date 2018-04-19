BMW catches fire in Shops at Midtown parking garage

MIAMI (WSVN) - A cellphone camera captured a BMW burning inside of a Miami parking garage.

A passerby posted the video to Facebook, which showed the BMW catching fire as it entered the Shops at Midtown Miami along Northeast 36th Street near North Miami Avenue, Thursday evening.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene after the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

Leaking fuel which ran down the ramp also caught on fire.

The driver was able to get out safely and no one was injured.

The fire did spark an alarm at the nearby Target store, but there were no evacuations.

The cause of the blaze is unknown at this point.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.