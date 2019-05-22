Blue Martini shooter claims self defense, survivor wants accountability

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A survivor of the shooting at a Fort Lauderdale Blue Martini bar said the man who pulled the trigger needs to be held accountable.

Andrew Cooks has been recovering from the deadly incident that took place just before midnight on May 9.

He was shot in the stomach that night while he was with a group of friends celebrating the life of a loved one who had passed away from cancer just a month prior.

Cooks’ wife and attorneys joined him on Wednesday morning as he addressed the media.

Forty-four-year-old Arnold Person was the man who was fatally shot and killed at the club. Witnesses said he may have bumped into 52-year-old retired Drug Enforcement Agency agent Andre Clark, who was identified as the shooter.

Authorities said Clark has been cooperating with investigators but has not yet been charged.

The family of Clark said he may have raised his shirt to show he was armed with a gun before pulling it out.

Clark has claimed self-defense but Cooks wants him to be held accountable, as he recalled the events that unfolded that night.

“They were in a brief discussion, I don’t know what words were being said because we were right where the drummer was, so you really couldn’t hear anything going on,” said Cooks, “but that’s when Arnold grabbed this guy’s arms, and they were up against the bar. Mind you, there’s a lot of people at the bar. They lost balance, fell to the right, and that’s when the first shot went off.”

He said he saw the muzzle fire from the gun, and “that’s when I realized I was hit.”

Cooks had to get part of his bowel removed during his recovery.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.