Blue jay in Florida Keys mimics a cat’s ‘meow’

TAVERNIER, Fla. (WSVN) — The sound of a cat meowing might put a normal bird on edge. But the vocalizations of one blue jay in the Florida Keys might make you do a double take!

“Flop” is an imprinted blue jay that has lived his whole life with humans, Fox 13 reports.

Flop’s owners raised the bird along with cats, so officials in the Florida Keys said he learned how to “meow” convincingly.

Tourism officials shared video of Flop’s impressive mimickry to social media, noting that the visitors can get up close and personal with the quirky blue jay at the Florida Keys Wild Bird Rehabilitation Center in Tavernier on Key Largo.

Watch the full video below:

