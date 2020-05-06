Blue Angels to fly over Miami on Friday in honor of frontline workers

MIAMI (WSVN) - The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are headed to South Florida.

As a part of their “America Strong” series of flights with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds over cities across the United States, the Blue Angels will conduct a Miami flyover on Friday at 12 p.m. The Blue Angels are also set to fly over Jacksonville, Friday.

Operation “America Strong” is meant to honor and show support for those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and salute healthcare and essential workers.

The route the Blue Angels will take will be released Thursday.

The Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds have flown over various cities, including New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Atlanta and more.

The Blue Angels are set to fly over New Orleans, Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston, Wednesday.

