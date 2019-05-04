Blue Angels headline Fort Lauderdale Air Show for first time since 2006

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Navy is showing off their Angel wings at the Fort Lauderdale Air Show this weekend.

The Blue Angels returned to Fort Lauderdale Beach for the first time since 2006 for a special headline appearance.

7News cameras captured the aircraft as their twists, turns and formation flying wowed attendees at the annual event.

The display of air showmanship draws thousands of people every year, uniting military and civilian performers for high-flying performances.

“This is amazing,” said spectator Ramses Rivero. “This is a great experience for the family, the kids and just to feel the power of these jets.”

The Fort Lauderdale Air show continues thru Sunday.

