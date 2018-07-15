MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida woman fulfilled her dream of becoming a dancer — and her blindness did not stand in the way.

Twenty-three-year-old Misha Myles performed in front of a packed house at the Manuel Artime Theater in Little Havana, Sunday.

Myles described how the other girls in the recital helped with her routine.

“The girls were incredible. They encourage me all the time, every time we rehearse,” she said. “They make sure we did the steps together, over and over.”

It was a process that Myles said, took some time to master.

“When the girls first met me, they were so scared to move, and I was so scared to move,” she said. “Then eventually, I grew up on with them, they grew up on with me, and eventually we just trusted each other.”

This was Myles’ first dance performance ever.

