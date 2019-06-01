Blind cats wed at Saving Sage Animal Rescue event

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A furry couple joined their paws together in furry matrimony in Fort Lauderdale, and it was all for a good cause.

Jasmine and Scruffy, two blind cats, were escorted down the aisle at Saving Sage Animal Rescue Foundation during the ceremony which was livestreamed on Facebook, Saturday afternoon.

People enjoyed the feline festivities and helped the foundation at the same time.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.