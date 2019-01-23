CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after an explosion caused a fire near the garage of a Coral Gables home.
Coral Gables Police and Fire units responded to the scene of the blaze off Coral Way, near Greenway Drive, at around 1 p.m., Wednesday.
Officials said the victim was working on a car when the blast took place.
Crews were able to put out the flames.
Paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital with burn-related injuries that were not life-threatening.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
