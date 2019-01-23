CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after an explosion caused a fire near the garage of a Coral Gables home.

Coral Gables Police and Fire units responded to the scene of the blaze off Coral Way, near Greenway Drive, at around 1 p.m., Wednesday.

Officials said the victim was working on a car when the blast took place.

Crews were able to put out the flames.

Paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital with burn-related injuries that were not life-threatening.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.