Blanche Ely High School on lockdown due to reported armed individual on campus

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach has been placed on lockdown after reports of someone on campus possibly armed with a gun.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the school just before 1:30 p.m., Thursday.

Deputies are now searching the campus for the subject.

Members of the BSO SWAT team could also be spotted on the school’s campus.

