Blanche Ely High launches Marriott Future-Ready Lab Hotel space

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach to celebrate the completion of the Marriott Future-Ready Lab Hotel space.

The School’s Hospitality Program worked in partnership with Pompano Beach Marriott and others to build it using two classrooms.

“A simulated lab where students could have the experience of this environment without leaving school, but having the partners come in and do the actual training from ground up hotel management and hotelier,” said Enid Valdez, the director of the Career, Technical, Adult, Community Education program at Broward County Public Schools.

The new space will function like a hotel, complete with a front desk, bedroom and bathroom.

Students will have the opportunity to get job training in customer service and hotel management, as well as prepare for internships and careers in hospitality.

