Black Friday sales bring crowds to South Florida’s biggest malls

SWEETWATER, Fla. (WSVN) – Shoppers are looking for the best deals at malls across South Florida for Black Friday.

Black Friday will land on one of the biggest shopping weekends of the year, and bargain hunters are ready, rain or shine.

One shopper had a shop till you drop experience, Wednesday. “I shopped all day,” said one man, sitting at Dolphin Mall.

On Thanksgiving Day, Dolphin Mall is set to open from 10 a.m. to midnight and then again on Black Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Shopper Nicole Orellana is getting a head start on holiday gift buying. “Go now. Everything is on sale right now,” she said. “They’re starting it early.”

Over at Aventura Mall, shoppers are busy as well.

Hannah Reeher said she’s prepped for a day full of shopping. “I wear my sweatpants, put my hair in a bun,” she said.

Aventura Mall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day but will be open on Black Friday, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“Very exciting. People like to come early in the morning, get their coffee and really get their comfortable shoes on and start walking the mall because we have close to 300 stores and brands to choose from,” said Anabel Llopis, senior director at Aventura Mall.

Sawgrass Mills Mall is also giving shoppers a taste of some real deals. They will open their doors Thanksgiving Day at 10 a.m. until midnight and on Black Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“Very good retail therapy. My husband is asleep in the hotel room,” said one woman. “That’s the best thing.”

