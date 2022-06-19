MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - From Broward County to Miami-Dade, South Florida is celebrating the nation’s newest federal holiday.

At Calder Casino, the City of Miami Gardens is holding its Juneteenth Park-in and Party celebration, where there food, fun, dancing and music showed no signs of letting up, Sunday evening.

“It’s Juneteenth, baby. This is the place to be; I would rather be nowhere else,” said reveler Nikita Ivory.

“I love to be around culture and different diversity. It’s amazing to be here,” said reveler Tywanda Dupont.

Rainy weather did not prevent Black vendors at the event from joining forces to sell their Black-owned products.

Among them was Dr. Edward G. Robinson, who is using the holiday to showcase “Readman,” the book and Black superhero he created that encourages children to read.

“We want to encourage our boys and girls to enjoy and get them excited about reading, because reading opens up the doors for success.” said Robinson.

Juneteenth, or June 19th, represents the day in 1865 when slaves learned they were free.

The reason behind the holiday was the theme at Miami Beach’s third annual Juneteenth event.

“It is critical that people understand the meaning behind this holiday, because this is not a holiday that is simply for African Americans or African-descended peoples,” said Heather Russell, a professor of literature at Florida International University. “This is a holiday that is central to the core and heart of who we are as America.”

In Deerfield Beach, the city hosted its Freedom Fest with music, live bands and a foam party for the children.

Coral Springs’ celebration showcased performances from Black Greek fraternities and sororities.

North Miami Beach also highlighted Black Greek organizations. Some fraternity and sorority members put on a step show.

Attendees who were out and about Sunday were grateful to see this holiday celebrated by so many.

“I’m happy to be a part of this Black culture event, and I want to see more of it next year and the year after and the year after,” said Dupont. “I want everybody to be able to create this kind of diversity … because Black lives matter in this world. We matter, our businesses matter, our lives matter.”

Most of Sunday’s Juneteenth events have since wrapped up, but Park-in and Party is expected to continue at Calder Casino for the rest of the night.

