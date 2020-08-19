Black Broward nominees to contend for major offices during November’s election

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four major offices in Broward County may be held by a Black person following November’s general election, including the position of county sheriff, after voters picked nominees during Florida’s primary.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony, the county’s first Black sheriff, declared victory over former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel, his predecessor, and challenger Al Pollock in Tuesday’s primary.

“This has been the most racist and derogatory election probably in the history of this agency,” Tony said. “They found it acceptable to try and destroy an individual who had made it from the most horrific, violent streets of America.”

Tuesday was the first time Broward County voters have handed victories to Black candidates for sheriff, state attorney, public defender and clerk of courts.

Tony garnered around 37% of the vote, while Israel earned 35% of the vote. The sheriff will face Republican H. Wayne Clark in November’s general election.

“It’s time for change at BSO,” Clark said. “It’s time to send BSO in a new direction, and it’s time to fix the mess at BSO and bring the morale back.”

Meanwhile, Harold Pryor won the democratic primary for Broward State Attorney. He will face Republican Greg Rossman and Independent Sheila Alu in November’s election.

“I look forward to initiating ground-level criminal justice reform while not compromising the safety of our communities,” Pryor said.

Gordon Weekes was elected as Broward County’s Public Defender following the retirement of Help Me Howard’s Howard Finkelstein.

“We are going to make sure that this criminal justice system works for everyone that is equitable, that is fair,” Weekes said. “We have some amazing public defenders, and we have amazing staff members in our office.”

Ruby Green, who also ran for Broward State Attorney, was fired on Wednesday.

Finkelstein told her in an email, “Your services are no longer required. Your termination is immediate.”

Green believes she lost her job because she ran for office, but Finkelstein said her termination was due to inappropriate, unprofessional and dishonest comments.

“I think I speak to this entire community about what the changes are in demands and how we are evolving as a society,” Tony said.

Brenda Foreman was reelected as the county’s clerk of courts.

