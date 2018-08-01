Biscayne Park family search for missing puppy they believe stolen

BISCAYNE PARK, Fla. (WSVN) — A South Florida family has been frantically searching for their pet after he went missing, and they believe foul play was involved.

Flyers could be seen posted around Biscayne Park, Wednesday, after the Colorado family said their American bulldog/pit bull mix puppy was stolen on Tuesday.

Owner Maria Colorado said the puppy named Nacho belongs to her 6-year-old son Mathias. She told 7News that they worry that Nacho isn’t safe, and her son has even lost sleep over this.

“Please, Nacho, come home,” Mathias said.

Colorado said the past 24 hours have been difficult for the family, especially for Mathias.

“He sleeps with him, he plays with him, and it’s a part of who he is,” Colorado said.

The family is scared that something bad could have happened to Nacho.

“He’s half pit bull, and you know, these dogs have a stigma, so we’re just concerned he fell into the wrong hands,” Colorado said.

The alleged theft happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday near Northeast Eighth Avenue and 114th Street in Biscayne Park. Colorado said she noticed Nacho was gone and realized he opened the gate and escaped.

Ruth Palmieri, who lives nearby, said she saw Nacho with a man who she thought was law enforcement.

“I see a guy running down the street with his shirt off yelling, and I said, ‘Did you lose a dog?’ And he goes, ‘Yes, my Nacho, where’s my Nacho?’ And I said Code Enforcement has him.'”

That’s when the family posted the flyers in the hope that someone saw something.

“I haven’t been able to work. My husband hasn’t been able to work. We’re just all looking for him,” Colorado said.

As they continue their search, she hopes to end this nightmare and reunite her son with his friend.

“I just want that person to think of Mathias and please return our dog,” she said.

If you have any information on where Nacho is, call the Colorado family at 786-553-6221.

