MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have shut down Biscayne Boulevard in Downtown Miami due to a piece of luggage deemed suspicious that was found in front of a condominium.

According to City of Miami Police, the suspicious package was found outside of 50 Biscayne Blvd.

We are on the scene of suspicious luggage that was found in front of 50 Biscayne Blvd. Biscayne Blvd from SE 1 St to NE 1 St has been shutdown in the north and south bound directions while the Bomb Squad investigates. Avoid area and seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/uH3FL3tJs0 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) July 1, 2018

Officers have closed off Biscayne Boulevard in both directions from Southeast First to Northeast First streets while the bomb squad investigates.

Officials urged drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.