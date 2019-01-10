Biscayne Bay Kiwanis, Just Right Barber Shop launch reading program in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A new reading program is encouraging South Florida children to read books in a unique way.

The Biscayne Bay Kiwanis joined forces with Just Right Barber Shop in Miami to launch the new project.

The program, known as “Read and Cut 1, 2, 3,” will give kids a 20 percent discount on their haircuts if they read a book aloud during the process.

“The community is very excited about it. Kids come by just to look at the books to see exactly which book that they desire to have,” said Pastor Willie L. Williams, owner of the barber shop.

Just Right Barber Shop is located on Northwest Third Avenue and 12th Street.

