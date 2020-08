MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida organization held a giveaway to make sure students are set for school.

The Biscayne Bay Kiwanis Club and the City of Miami Police Department handed out bags filled with supplies to 100 families from three schools near Frederick Douglas Elementary on Tuesday.

The bags included crayons, markers, rulers and glue.

