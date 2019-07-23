Birds saved from apartment building fire in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters were able to save two birds from an apartment fire in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the apartment building, located on the 100 block of Northwest 97th Avenue at approximately 12 p.m., Tuesday.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find flames coming out of one of the apartments.

Two birds in their cages were rescued from the unit before the fire was put out.

No injuries were reported.

The adjacent units to the apartment engulfed in flames were not damaged.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

