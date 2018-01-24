Bill to keep Florida in Daylight Savings Time year-round moves ahead in Senate

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - A proposed bill that may keep Floridians from having to “spring forward” or “fall back” each year has passed its first hurdle in the state’s Legislature.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, the Senate Community Affairs Committee voted 6-0 in favor of Senate Bill 858, called the “Sunshine Protection Act,” which would put all of Florida in the same time zone, and would keep the Sunshine State in Daylight Savings Time year-round.

The bill states in part: “It is the intent of the Legislature that daylight saving time shall be the year-round standard time of the entire state and all of its political subdivisions.”

In addition to exempting Florida from the twice-yearly time change, the bill also would move a portion of the Panhandle from Central time to Eastern time.

The proposal must still go before the Senate Commerce and Tourism and Rules committees before making it to the Senate floor.

Even if it ultimately passes in both the Senate and House, a bit more is still needed to make the bill law. If the proposal receives approval from the full Legislature, the U.S. Department of Transportation and Congress would both have to act in order for it to take effect.

The House version of the bill, which doesn’t include putting the Panhandle counties into the same time zone as the rest of Florida, is scheduled to make its first appearance Wednesday before the House Local, Federal and Veterans Affairs Subcommittee.

