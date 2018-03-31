CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Bikers hit the streets Saturday in a rolling tribute to the victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Motorcycle riders from across South Florida came together as one to ride in memory of the 17 victims of the Feb. 14 massacre.

The Ride for Meadow was hosted by Andrew Pollack, the father of shooting victim Meadow Pollack.

The event aimed to raise money for Meadow’s Princess Park and Memorial, as well as to bring attention to school safety across the nation.

Participants took off from the Palm Beach Harley-Davidson and made their way to Pollack’s home in Coral Springs.

