HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - South Floridians put on their most fashionable biker gear for a night of fun, and it was all for a good cause.

The Bikers Bash was held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Friday night. The gathering is the kickoff event to this weekend’s Rick Case Automotive Toys in the Sun Run, one of the world’s biggest motorcycle parades.

Rick Case said Toys in the Sun Run, now in its 20th year, benefits children in need.

“It’s a combination of Boys and Girls Club, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, and Toys for the Kids. The [Broward] Sheriff’s department delivers the kids thousands of toys,” he said.

“We are so excited to see over 650 people here tonight at the Bikers Bash, our 20th anniversary, to celebrate bikes, motorcycles and the kids,” said Rita Case.

Guests enjoyed dinner and music, including a live performance from Rough Shot Band. They helped raise money through a silent auction.

