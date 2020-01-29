Bike bandit caught stealing packages outside NW Miami-Dade home

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man on a bike who was caught on camera stealing packages outside of a Northwest Miami-Dade home.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the crook targeted a home in the area of Northwest 76th Terrace and 17th Place at around 3:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Surveillance video shows an Amazon delivery driver dropping off several packages near the front door.

Shortly after the delivery man leaves, a man on a bicycle is seen making his way towards the home.

The bicycle bandit proceeds to put the packages in his backpack before fleeing the scene.

If you have any information on this porch pirate, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

