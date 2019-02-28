NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A $2,700 reward is being offered for the return of two emotional support dogs stolen from a Northwest Miami-Dade home.

The 5-year-old Yorkies were taken from the front yard of a home along Northwest 63rd Street and 24th Place on Feb. 20.

Neighbors said they saw a man grab the animals and take off.

If you have any information on the dogs’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $2,700 reward.

