Big Pine Key brush fire now 60 percent contained

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (WSVN) — Firefighters are gaining ground in a battle against a large brushfire burning in the Florida Keys.

Crews say a brush fire burning in Big Pine Key is now 60 percent contained

Officials said the blaze sparked over the weekend and continues to spread because of the hot and dry conditions in the area.

Two structures have been destroyed so far.

