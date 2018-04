BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (WSVN) — Heavy rain could help officials put out a brush fire that continues to burn in Big Pine Key.

Firefighters have been battling the flames in Big Pine Key since Sunday.

The fire has destroyed a home, a building and more than 70 acres.

The blaze is now 70 percent contained.

