Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami seeks donation of supplies ahead of start of school year

MIAMI (WSVN) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami is set to host a back to school drive to help over 150 families get access to supplies ahead of the start of school.

The nonprofit organization will be distributing the essential items to students on Aug. 26.

Members of the public who want to help can purchase school supplies for at-risk children through the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami’s Amazon Wish List.

Some of the items needed include pens, headphones, face masks, USB flash drives, binders and markers.

To check out the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami’s wish list, click here.

Purchases through the organization’s Amazon Wish List can be made through Aug. 22.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.